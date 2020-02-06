Global  

9to5Toys Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Smiling US Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Clear Case for Apple Watch 40mm for *$1.92 Prime shipped* with the code *74XZNW5S* at checkout. You can also grab a 2-pack of 44mm Clear Cases for *$1.92* with the same code. Down from its $8 going rate, this provides a 75% discount and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re worried about scratching the sides of your Apple Watch, or just want to protect it from bumps and bruises, these cases are perfect. The clear design lets your Apple Watch still show off its beauty while staying safe. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

The post Keep your Apple Watch safe with a clear case for under $2 at Amazon (75% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
