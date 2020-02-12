Global  

Cisco quarterly revenue beats estimate

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Cisco Systems Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as growth in its cyber-security business offset slowing demand for routers and switches.
Recent related news from verified sources

Cisco quarterly results narrowly beat estimates

Cisco Systems Inc edged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday, as growth in its cyber-security unit helped offset weakness in...
Reuters

Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher sales

Canada's Shopify Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on the e-commerce platform.
Reuters

