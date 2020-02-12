Global  

Fossils of 'car-sized' turtle found in South America

CBC.ca Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Scientists have unearthed fossils of a car-sized turtle that lived seven to 13 million years ago.
Car-sized turtle fossils unearthed

The turtle is believed to have lived in northern South America between 13 and seven million years ago.
BBC News

Car-sized prehistoric South American turtle was built for battle

One of the largest turtles that ever lived prowled the lakes and rivers of northern South America from about 13 million years ago to 7 million years ago - and...
Reuters India

