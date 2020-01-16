Facebook caught Iranian trolls spreading pro-Trump propaganda online Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Some of the accounts attempted to contact public figures, posted in groups, and commented on other Facebook content, Facebook said. The operation was connected to an Iran-based global network of hundreds of accounts that... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeIn a blog post Wednesday, Facebook announced it had taken down dozens of Instagram and Facebook accounts that engaged in foreign interference, including separate campaigns from Russia, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Iran.The Iranian campaign was apparently focused on winning over Trump-supporting evangelicals in the US. The posts shared by the fake accounts were "news" items about US elections, Christianity, US immigration policy, and US-Iran relations, and included images of President Trump, according to Facebook's blog post.Some of the accounts attempted to contact public figures, posted in groups, and commented on other Facebook content, Facebook said. The operation was connected to an Iran-based global network of hundreds of accounts that...

