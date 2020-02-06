Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Jeff Bezos has reportedly broken California's record for the most expensive home sale of all time with his purchase of a $165 million Beverly Hills mansion (AMZN)

Jeff Bezos has reportedly broken California's record for the most expensive home sale of all time with his purchase of a $165 million Beverly Hills mansion (AMZN)

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos has reportedly broken California's record for the most expensive home sale of all time with his purchase of a $165 million Beverly Hills mansion (AMZN)· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $165 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
· The estate was designed for Warner Bros. executive Jack Warner in the 1930s and features its own nine-hole golf course. It was previously owned by media mogul David Geffen.
· The purchase sets a new record...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mel Gibson's Former Montana Ranch Selling For $29.8 Million [Video]Mel Gibson's Former Montana Ranch Selling For $29.8 Million

If you've ever dreamed of living on a ranch in Montana, now is your time to buy one. That is...if you have $29.8 million dollars. A ranch formerly owned by actor Mel Gibson, for 17 years in now on the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

MOM ASKS AMAZON CEO TO APOLOGIZE FOR DAUGHTER’S BULLYING [Video]MOM ASKS AMAZON CEO TO APOLOGIZE FOR DAUGHTER’S BULLYING

A Massachusetts mother is demanding an apology from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The woman has written a letter to Bezos saying her daughter is being bullied for having the same name as the Amazon device..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos sets record splurging out on $245 million Beverly Hills home

The purchase by the Amazon.com billionaire of the so-called Warner Estate is the latest in a string of mega-deals for residential properties in the US.
The Age

Jeff Bezos Buys David Geffen's $165 Million Los Angeles Estate

Jeff Bezos is the new king of Hollywood real estate after scooping up David Geffen's Beverly Hills estate for a drop in the bucket -- to him, anyway -- $165...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Business InsiderReuters IndiaReutersSeattle TimesNewsmaxThe Age

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.