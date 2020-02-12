Fluance Signature HiFi Bookshelf Speakers step up your audio: $170 (15% off)

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Fluance Audio via Amazon is offering its Signature Series HiFi Two-Way Bookshelf Speaker Pair for *$169.96 shipped* in both colors. Down 15% from its regular going rate, this is the best price that we’ve seen since a 2018 drop to $150 and is the lowest available. If you’re looking for high-end speakers for your home audio setup, these are a great option. Fluance is one of the best names in the business when it comes to speakers, offering high-quality without spending thousands of dollars. These speakers require an amp to function properly, so do keep that in mind. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



