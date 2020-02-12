Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > We have no idea what to make of this bonkers trailer for The Iron Mask

We have no idea what to make of this bonkers trailer for The Iron Mask

Ars Technica Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
"When I get the seal of the dragon, I will rule the world."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Iron Mask with Jackie Chan - Official Trailer [Video]The Iron Mask with Jackie Chan - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for The Iron Mask starring Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Flemyng, Rutger Hauer, Charles Dance and Helen Yao! Release Date: April 10, 2020 The Iron Mask..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:42Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.