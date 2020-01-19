Apple has officially started the beta testing process for iOS 13.4. The update includes new features such as iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji stickers, and much more. When can you expect iOS 13.4 to be released to the public? All signs point to sometime March. more… The post When will Apple release iOS 13.4 to the public? appeared first on 9to5Mac.



Recent related videos from verified sources How To Find Your Own Phone Number on iOS or Android If you've ever wondered where your phone saves your own phone number, this is the guide to help you find it. Whether you have an Android or an iOS device, we show you where you can go on your.. Credit: Digital Trends Duration: 00:33Published on January 22, 2020 How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13 There are plenty of huge features to get excited about in iOS 13, but there are also minor additions that you don't want to miss. The addition of a profile picture and name to iMessage is one of these... Credit: Digital Trends Duration: 00:37Published on January 19, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.4 to Developers Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4 updates to developers, two weeks after the release of the first betas and two weeks after the...

MacRumours.com 19 hours ago



Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming arrives on iOS with some Apple restrictions Photo by Nick Statt / The Verge Microsoft is expanding its Project xCloud service to the iPhone today. The software giant is launching a beta of xCloud...

The Verge 1 week ago



