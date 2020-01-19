Global  

When will Apple release iOS 13.4 to the public?

9to5Mac Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Apple has officially started the beta testing process for iOS 13.4. The update includes new features such as iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji stickers, and much more. When can you expect iOS 13.4 to be released to the public? All signs point to sometime March.

The post When will Apple release iOS 13.4 to the public? appeared first on 9to5Mac.
