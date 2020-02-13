Factbox: Vodafone-TPG merger advances in Australia after hiccups Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

An Australian court on Thursday backed the A$15 billion ($10.1 billion) merger between TPG Telecom and Vodafone's Australian joint venture despite opposition from the country's competition regulator. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this