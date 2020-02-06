Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple May Be Working On Cheaper “AirPods Pro Lite”: Report

Apple May Be Working On Cheaper “AirPods Pro Lite”: Report

Fossbytes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Apple is working with several supply chain partners to launch a number of new products in the market. As reported by Digitimes (via MacRumors), Apple is on the way to launch the AirPods Pro Lite. Other products on which Apple is working include fresh models of iMac, Apple Watch, and iPad models. There are high […]

The post Apple May Be Working On Cheaper “AirPods Pro Lite”: Report appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better? [Video]Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+. Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger? With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:41Published

Apple TV+ Explained | Everything You Need To Know [Video]Apple TV+ Explained | Everything You Need To Know

Apple TV+ is now live, but what does it offer, how much does it cost, and how do you watch? I've got all the basics covered right here.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 05:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rumor: Apple developing 'AirPods Pro Lite' headphone model

A report outlining Apple's supply chain operations amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak mentions the company is working on a new headphone product called...
AppleInsider

I tried Apple's new AirPods Pro and Sony's popular 'AirPods killer' earbuds, and if you care about sound quality, the winner is clear

I tried Apple's new AirPods Pro and Sony's popular 'AirPods killer' earbuds, and if you care about sound quality, the winner is clear· Apple's latest AirPods Pro work for both iOS and Android devices, giving everyone a new option for wireless noise-canceling earbuds on top of the incumbent...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.