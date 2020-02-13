Global  

Linux-Based Endless OS 3.7.7 Released With Raspberry Pi 4 Support

Fossbytes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Following the tradition of monthly releases, Endless OS has announced the point update to Endless OS 3.7 series with the latest support for Raspberry Pi 4 and other hardware. Endless OS 3.7.7 includes the stable Linux kernel 5.0 to fix the hardware and security issues. You can now restore the missing listing of the installed […]

The post Linux-Based Endless OS 3.7.7 Released With Raspberry Pi 4 Support appeared first on Fossbytes.
