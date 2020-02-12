Global  

Facebook Dating launch blocked in Europe after it fails to show privacy workings

TechCrunch Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Facebook has been left red-faced after being forced to call off the launch date of its dating service in Europe because it failed to give its lead EU data regulator enough advanced warning — including failing to demonstrate it had performed a legally required assessment of privacy risks. Late yesterday Ireland’s Independent.ie newspaper reported that […]
