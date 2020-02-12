Facebook Dating launch blocked in Europe after it fails to show privacy workings
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Facebook has been left red-faced after being forced to call off the launch date of its dating service in Europe because it failed to give its lead EU data regulator enough advanced warning — including failing to demonstrate it had performed a legally required assessment of privacy risks. Late yesterday Ireland’s Independent.ie newspaper reported that […]
Facebook delayed the European launch of its dating service just one day before its planned rollout, after privacy officials "conducted an inspection" of the... Mashable Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ocean Drive Social Facebook Dating launch blocked in Europe after it fails to show privacy workings https://t.co/OQLGQG2FyN #social3 minutes ago
Chloe Protz New #tech#social#news Facebook Dating launch blocked in Europe after it fails to show privacy workings https://t.co/fv0C2KJjp3 4 minutes ago
TIN-Tech Bloggers Facebook Dating launch blocked in Europe after it fails to show privacy workings (Natasha Lomas/TechCrunch) https://t.co/JPz98NLd21 5 minutes ago