This AI Tool Rewrites Outdated Wikipedia Articles Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MIT researchers created an automated text-generating system that pinpoints and replaces specific information in relevant Wikipedia sentences, while keeping the language similar to how humans write and edit (via Christine Daniloff/MIT)



A system created by MIT researchers automatically updates factual inconsistencies in Wikipedia articles. The text-generating AI pinpoints and replaces specific information in relevant sentences, an otherwise time-consuming task for individual editors. And it […]



The post This AI Tool Rewrites Outdated Wikipedia Articles appeared first on Geek.com. MIT researchers created an automated text-generating system that pinpoints and replaces specific information in relevant Wikipedia sentences, while keeping the language similar to how humans write and edit (via Christine Daniloff/MIT)A system created by MIT researchers automatically updates factual inconsistencies in Wikipedia articles. The text-generating AI pinpoints and replaces specific information in relevant sentences, an otherwise time-consuming task for individual editors. And it […]The post This AI Tool Rewrites Outdated Wikipedia Articles appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this