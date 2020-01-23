Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > WhatsApp has hit 2 billion users, and it's pushing back hard against the US government for demanding a way to break encryption

WhatsApp has hit 2 billion users, and it's pushing back hard against the US government for demanding a way to break encryption

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
WhatsApp has hit 2 billion users, and it's pushing back hard against the US government for demanding a way to break encryption· Head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart told the Wall Street Journal the app now has 2 billion users.
· WhatsApp has accumulated 500 million more users since 2018, but still has fewer users than the core Facebook app.
· Cathcart stressed that WhatsApp is going to fight to keep its platform encrypted and private despite pressure...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users

WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users 00:57

 WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users Just two years ago, the free messaging service reported 1.5 billion users. It was initially founded back in early 2009. The new milestone is thanks to WhatsApp's increasing popularity in developing countries like India. WhatsApp also used the accomplishment to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

WhatsApp Hits 2 Billion Users [Video]WhatsApp Hits 2 Billion Users

WhatsApp Hits 2 Billion Users

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Vevo Finds Longer Viewing Sessions On Connected TV: Butler [Video]Vevo Finds Longer Viewing Sessions On Connected TV: Butler

Music video distributor Vevo may not favor comparisons with the traditional giant of televised music video broadcasts, MTV - but there is one screen where many will find the parallel impossible not to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WhatsApp now has 2 billion users

WhatsApp now has 2 billion usersPhoto by Thomas Ricker / The Verge Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service now has 2 billion users worldwide, the company announced in a blog post today, up...
The Verge Also reported by •WebProNewsTechCrunchMashableThe Next WebJapan TodayReuters

WhatsApp Passes Two Billion Users and Pledges Support for Strong Encryption: 'A Necessity in Modern Life'

WhatsApp Passes Two Billion Users and Pledges Support for Strong Encryption: 'A Necessity in Modern Life'Facebook-owned chat software WhatsApp has pledged to support strong encryption today while announcing that it now has more than two billion users. In a blog...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epifania_optica

Epifanía RT @torproject: "Strong encryption is a necessity in modern life." https://t.co/RenNSITLs7 1 minute ago

K_Kwayisi

☕️🍺KoS RT @thevaultzmag: WhatsApp did not specify how it calculated the number of users but said it had 500 million users in 2014, when Facebook I… 2 minutes ago

Thehell88

Theory of Everything WhatsApp is now home to over 2 billion active users https://t.co/2LPxWQGIR9 https://t.co/lrFzx1zUl1 3 minutes ago

thevaultzmag

The Vaultz Magazine WhatsApp did not specify how it calculated the number of users but said it had 500 million users in 2014, when Face… https://t.co/afNF9Nr5rD 3 minutes ago

thetowerpost

The Tower Post WhatsApp Hits Two Billion Users - https://t.co/zG1i67MURD https://t.co/WVPj1mUPcj 6 minutes ago

mikejny

Mike Johansson #SMMW20 WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Active Users (by Andrew Hutchinson, @adhutchinson, Editor in Chief/Head of Content at… https://t.co/jSyDG7XjV6 6 minutes ago

lacuusmarketing

lacuusmarketing #WhatsApp recently announced that they've reached the 2 billion user mark and there's no sign of slowing down. La… https://t.co/Eo5tlJ2Q48 6 minutes ago

kuriharan

Kohei Kurihara Blockchain CMO RT @kuriharan: Check out. #WhatsApp hits 2 billion users, up from 1.5 billion 2 years ago https://t.co/7AMReuYuh2 via @techcrunch #tech #di… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.