WhatsApp has hit 2 billion users, and it's pushing back hard against the US government for demanding a way to break encryption
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () · Head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart told the Wall Street Journal the app now has 2 billion users.
· WhatsApp has accumulated 500 million more users since 2018, but still has fewer users than the core Facebook app.
· Cathcart stressed that WhatsApp is going to fight to keep its platform encrypted and private despite pressure...
WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users Just two years ago, the free messaging service reported 1.5 billion users. It was initially founded
back in early 2009. The new milestone is thanks to
WhatsApp's increasing popularity
in developing countries like India. WhatsApp also used the accomplishment to...
Music video distributor Vevo may not favor comparisons with the traditional giant of televised music video broadcasts, MTV - but there is one screen where many will find the parallel impossible not to..