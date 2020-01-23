WhatsApp has hit 2 billion users, and it's pushing back hard against the US government for demanding a way to break encryption

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart told the Wall Street Journal the app now has 2 billion users.

· WhatsApp has accumulated 500 million more users since 2018, but still has fewer users than the core Facebook app.

· Cathcart stressed that WhatsApp is going to fight to keep its platform encrypted and private despite pressure... · Head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart told the Wall Street Journal the app now has 2 billion users.· WhatsApp has accumulated 500 million more users since 2018, but still has fewer users than the core Facebook app.· Cathcart stressed that WhatsApp is going to fight to keep its platform encrypted and private despite pressure 👓 View full article

