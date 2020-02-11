Save on Samsung Galaxy S10+ at $450, prev-gen. models from $55 (Cert. Refurb)
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ Android Smartphone from *$449.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it sells for up to $1,000 in new condition and today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. Notable features include a 6.4-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can find additional deals down below.
more…
The post Save on Samsung Galaxy S10+ at $450, prev-gen. models from $55 (Cert. Refurb) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Gizmodo Senior Reporter Sam Rutherford takes a first look at Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series, including the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Last year’s Galaxy S10 was a triumph of phone design, combining innovative features like an in-display fingerprint reader, reverse...
Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+. Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger? With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus..
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs. While the entire Galaxy S20 line supports 5G, the Z Flip..