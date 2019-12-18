AirPods Pro are sold out just about everywhere, lock-in a sale price today at $235

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amazon offers the new Apple AirPods Pro for *$234.98 shipped*. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. *Note: *While stock is currently lock, just about every retailer online is showing extended shipping dates, so you might as well lock-in a discounted price here. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his recent hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”



