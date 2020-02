News24.com | DEVELOPING | All eyes on Parliament as #SONA2020 build-up starts

President Cyril Ramaphosa will at 19:00 this evening deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to an expectant nation. News24 will bring you all the live red carpet fashion, quotes and much more in the build-up to Ramaphosa's fourth address.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Exit Polls predict AAP return to Delhi, BJP a distant second? | OneIndia News All eyes on Delhi Assembly election results tomorrow; Exit polls predict AAP sweep, BJP a distant second; Congress to move privilege motion against Thawarchand Gehlot; Supreme Court asks how can.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:56Published 3 days ago Kathy Ireland Says The Entire WNBPA Board Had β€œEyes On" Gigi Bryant Kathy Ireland, who is a part of the WNBPA Board of Advocates, sends love to Vanessa Bryant and her family in the wake of the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna.BUILD is a live.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:09Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this