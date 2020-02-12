Global  

Facebook Dating's Valentine's Day launch in Europe is canceled

engadget Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Facebook has been forced to withdraw a planned rollout of Facebook Dating in Europe after Irish data protection regulators stepped in. The service was due to launch in time for Valentine's Day, but Facebook pulled the plug after officials raised conc...
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Broken up With Around Valentine’s Day? You’re the Victim of ‘Valentighting’

Broken up With Around Valentine’s Day? You’re the Victim of ‘Valentighting’ 01:07

 ‘Valentighting’ is a dating trend sure to wreck your Valentine’s Day, and one that’ll have folks worried every February. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Legend partners with Facebook for new animated series [Video]John Legend partners with Facebook for new animated series

John Legend has teamed up with Facebook for a new animated series celebrating Valentine's Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Twitter brings hilarious tales of dating mishaps to life [Video]Twitter brings hilarious tales of dating mishaps to life

Lucky in love? You’re missing out. This Valentine’s Day, the DatingTwitter Advice Bureau is here to celebrate the most mortifying stories, cringeworthy confessions, and unlikely advice, all shared..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook Dating launch blocked in Europe after it fails to show privacy workings

Facebook has been left red-faced after being forced to call off the launch date of its dating service in Europe because it failed to give its lead EU data...
TechCrunch

Facebook's dating app rollout in Europe is delayed after regulators raise questions about data privacy (FB)

Facebook's dating app rollout in Europe is delayed after regulators raise questions about data privacy (FB)· Facebook recently launched its in-app dating feature in the United States, and was scheduled to launch it in Europe the day before Valentine's Day. ·...
Business Insider

