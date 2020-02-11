Global  

The Morning After: Mobile World Congress 2020 is officially canceled

engadget Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Hey, good morning! You look fabulous. The world's biggest phone show isn't happening -- canceled roughly 10 days before it was meant to start. The coronavirus outbreak has put a stop to the Mobile World Congress 2020. LG, the first major company to...
News video: 2020 Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus fears

2020 Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus fears

 The 2020 Mobile World Congress (MWC) technology show has been cancelled after a growing number of firms, including BT and Facebook, pulled out over coronavirus fears. The show was due to take place at the end of February.

Mobile World Congress, the telecoms conference that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona every year, was canceled on Wednesday after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus.

