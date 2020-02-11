Global  

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Netflix is set to produce content exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phone users· Netflix has announced a deal with Samsung to produce content exclusively for users of its Galaxy smartphones.
· The deal was announced Tuesday at the Korean tech giant's flagship annual conference, 'Unpacked,' where it revealed several new products including the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone.
· According to Forbes, the...
News video: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On 03:53

 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs. While the entire Galaxy S20 line supports 5G, the Z Flip remains an LTE-only phone, and its dual 12-Megapixel rear-facing cameras can't compare to the S20...

