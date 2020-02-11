Global  

Samsung isn't updating one of its best phones from last year, and it proves how different its strategy is from Apple's (AAPL)

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Samsung isn't updating one of its best phones from last year, and it proves how different its strategy is from Apple's (AAPL)· Samsung didn't launch a successor to last year's less expensive Galaxy S10e when it unveiled its Galaxy S20 lineup, and it also increased the prices of its flagship smartphones.
· That's a departure from Apple's approach, in which it positioned the cheaper iPhone 11 as its primary new model, while the pricier Pro was framed...
 Gizmodo Senior Reporter Sam Rutherford takes a first look at Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series, including the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Last year’s Galaxy S10 was a triumph of phone design, combining innovative features like an in-display fingerprint reader, reverse...

