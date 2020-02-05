Global  

Tesla is going back to the markets to raise more than $2 billion through stock offering

TechCrunch Thursday, 13 February 2020
Tesla said Thursday it plans to raise more than $2 billion through a common stock offering and will use the funds to strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes, despite signaling just two weeks ago that it would not seek to raise more cash. Tesla CEO Elon Musk will purchase up to $10 […]
Tesla slips as it announces a $2 billion stock offering just 15 days after Elon Musk said it wouldn't raise more money

Tesla slips as it announces a $2 billion stock offering just 15 days after Elon Musk said it wouldn't raise more money** · *Tesla announced Thursday that it plans to offer $2 billion of common stock.* · *Shares of the automaker fell as much as 7% in early trading...
Business Insider

Tesla seeks to raise $2 billion through stock offering

Tesla Inc said on Thursday it plans to raise $2 billion by selling shares through a public offering.
Reuters

