Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Uber is testing out a new 1-800 number for people who don’t use apps

Uber is testing out a new 1-800 number for people who don’t use apps

The Verge Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Uber is testing out a new 1-800 number for people who don’t use appsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A vast majority of Americans — 96 percent, according to Pew Research — own smartphones. But for that small minority who don’t, or for those who find a smartphone difficult to navigate, Uber is testing out a new way to hail a car: a 1-800 number.

This experiment may be new for Uber, but it’s probably pretty familiar to anyone who remembers calling a car service in the pre-Uber days. The number is only available to people who live in Arizona for now. Uber says that Arizonans without access to the app can call 1-833-USE-UBER to request a ride from a live team member. That customer service rep will provide an upfront price using the same pricing algorithm that powers the app.

"The 1-800 number is only available to people who live in..."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Financial Focus for Feb. 14, 2020: Uber number, Valentine's Day spending

Financial Focus for Feb. 14, 2020: Uber number, Valentine's Day spending 01:20

 In Friday's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market, Uber's new number test, and Valentine's Day spending.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Countless Countries Are Evacuating Nationals From China [Video]Countless Countries Are Evacuating Nationals From China

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating diplomatic staff and citizens from China. The widespread evacuations are in response to the new coronavirus. Australia will evacuate more..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Uber Begins Experimenting With 1-800 Number for Rides [Video]Uber Begins Experimenting With 1-800 Number for Rides

The new toll-free phone number, 1-833-USE-UBER, is being implemented in the state of Arizona.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Uber introduces new feature to let riders ‘discreetly’ snitch on their drivers

Uber introduces new feature to let riders ‘discreetly’ snitch on their driversPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Uber updated its app to let riders “discreetly” report instances that may not rise to the level of an...
The Verge Also reported by •The Next Web

How to restore WhatsApp messages when you get a new phone AND a new number

How to restore WhatsApp messages when you get a new phone AND a new numberWelcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. I’ll spare you the...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.