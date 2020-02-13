Uber is testing out a new 1-800 number for people who don’t use apps
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
A vast majority of Americans — 96 percent, according to Pew Research — own smartphones. But for that small minority who don’t, or for those who find a smartphone difficult to navigate, Uber is testing out a new way to hail a car: a 1-800 number.
This experiment may be new for Uber, but it’s probably pretty familiar to anyone who remembers calling a car service in the pre-Uber days. The number is only available to people who live in Arizona for now. Uber says that Arizonans without access to the app can call 1-833-USE-UBER to request a ride from a live team member. That customer service rep will provide an upfront price using the same pricing algorithm that powers the app.
"The 1-800 number is only available to people who live in..."
A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating diplomatic staff and citizens from China.
The widespread evacuations are in response to the new coronavirus.
Australia will evacuate more..