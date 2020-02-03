Prep for spring with Earthwise’s electric tiller for $98, more in today’s Green Deals
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Amazon offers the Earthwise 11-inch 8.5A Corded Electric Tiller for *$97.79 shipped*. Today’s deal is $20 off the regular going rate. We’ve seen it fall to $80 in 2019, but otherwise today’s offer is in-line with its historical deal price. This model sports an 11-inch cutting width, and 8-inch cutting depth, along with steel tines and a “lightweight” design. It’s also a #1 best-seller and rated 4.6/5 stars by over 4,300 Amazon reviewers.
Head below for more deals on electric snow blowers and smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.
