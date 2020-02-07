Global  

Play Sonic, NBA 2K20, and Super Monkey Ball for FREE this weekend on Xbox One

9to5Toys Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Microsoft is launching a Free Play Days event this weekend. Not to be confused with the usual free Games with Gold program, these promotions generally offer up a few digital Xbox games for Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members to try for free over the weekend. This time around, members can install and play Sonic Mania, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD and NBA 2K20 completely free of charge starting today. Head below the fold for all the details. more…

