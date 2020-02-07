Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Microsoft is launching a Free Play Days event this weekend. Not to be confused with the usual free Games with Gold program, these promotions generally offer up a few digital Xbox games for Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members to try for free over the weekend. This time around, members can install and play Sonic Mania, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD and NBA 2K20 completely free of charge starting today. Head below the fold for all the details. more…



The post Play Sonic, NBA 2K20, and Super Monkey Ball for FREE this weekend on Xbox One appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

