Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Celebrity fighter Ronda Rousey just signed to exclusively stream with Facebook Gaming, and she's starting with 'Pokémon Sword and Shield' (FB)

Celebrity fighter Ronda Rousey just signed to exclusively stream with Facebook Gaming, and she's starting with 'Pokémon Sword and Shield' (FB)

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Celebrity fighter Ronda Rousey just signed to exclusively stream with Facebook Gaming, and she's starting with 'Pokémon Sword and Shield' (FB)· Celebrity fighter Ronda Rousey announced she will exclusively stream with Facebook Gaming.
· The former UFC champion is a huge video game fanatic, and she's the most recent big name to sign exclusively in the streaming competition between Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer. 
· Her first stream will be on February 18 and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Retired fighter Rousey to stream via Facebook Gaming

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey announced Thursday that she is launching her streaming career next week on Facebook Gaming.
Reuters

Facebook Gaming locks down another big-name streamer: Ronda Rousey

The latest big star to stream their gameplay exclusively on Facebook isn't someone who made their name on Twitch or YouTube per se. UFC trailblazer and former...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.