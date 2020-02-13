Celebrity fighter Ronda Rousey just signed to exclusively stream with Facebook Gaming, and she's starting with 'Pokémon Sword and Shield' (FB) Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

· Celebrity fighter Ronda Rousey announced she will exclusively stream with Facebook Gaming.

· The former UFC champion is a huge video game fanatic, and she's the most recent big name to sign exclusively in the streaming competition between Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer.

