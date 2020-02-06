iFixit: Motorola Razr is a ‘complex’ phone that’s almost impossible to repair [Video]

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

A lot of people had high hopes for the Motorola Razr, but those quickly fell apart when its durability was questioned and reviews were… not good. Today, iFixit has given the Motorola Razr a teardown and, unsurprisingly, they’ve come to the conclusion it’s extremely difficult to repair, even saying it’s “one of the most complex phones ever.”



more…



