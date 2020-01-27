Beyond the monthly free games and access to 4K 60FPS streaming, Stadia Pro offers its members exclusive discounts on games. Starting today, the Google Stadia store is putting a steep discount on NBA 2K20 and Borderlands 3. more… The post Stadia games: NBA 2K20 and Borderlands 3 get steep discounts for Stadia Pro members appeared first on 9to5Google.

