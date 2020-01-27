Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Stadia games: NBA 2K20 and Borderlands 3 get steep discounts for Stadia Pro members

Stadia games: NBA 2K20 and Borderlands 3 get steep discounts for Stadia Pro members

9to5Google Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Beyond the monthly free games and access to 4K 60FPS streaming, Stadia Pro offers its members exclusive discounts on games. Starting today, the Google Stadia store is putting a steep discount on NBA 2K20 and Borderlands 3.

more…

The post Stadia games: NBA 2K20 and Borderlands 3 get steep discounts for Stadia Pro members appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA teams honor Kobe Bryant to start their games [Video]NBA teams honor Kobe Bryant to start their games

NBA games were played in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday but not without every team paying tribute to the Lakers legend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

NBA Teams Honor Kobe Bryant to Start Their Games [Video]NBA Teams Honor Kobe Bryant to Start Their Games

NBA Teams Honor Kobe Bryant to Start Their Games NBA games were played in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday, but not without every team paying tribute to the Lakers legend. The games..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google announces five Stadia games, including 'Panzer Dragoon: Remake'

Google has announced its next batch of First on Stadia games for its game streaming service. The quintet includes entries from franchises that might ring a bell:...
engadget

Global Beta Testing Network may soon pay players to beta test games on Stadia

As it stands, the only two ways to play a game on Stadia are to either pay Google for Stadia Pro and its monthly free games or simply purchase a game outright....
9to5Google


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.