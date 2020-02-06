Global  

8K Video on the Galaxy S20 Consumes 600MB Per Minute

ExtremeTech Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Even if you ignore our advice and drop big bucks on an 8K panel, there's not much content available in 8K. You can, however, use the upcoming Galaxy S20 to record your own 8K video. Just don't expect to record a whole movie -- a single minute of 8K video on the Galaxy S20 will gobble up 600MB of storage. 

The post 8K Video on the Galaxy S20 Consumes 600MB Per Minute appeared first on ExtremeTech.
