How to use Pokémon Home to move your pokédex between games Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Pokémon Home is a new cloud-based storage service available as an app for Android and iOS phones and tablets, as well as the Nintendo Switch. One of its most alluring features is that it allows you to keep your pokédex handy wherever you might be — for a fee. Better yet, it allows you to form a unified pokédex, pulling in the pokémon you’ve caught in previous games so you can deploy them in, say, Pokémon Sword or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! (Pokémon Go support is still in development for the Home app.)



Given that Pokémon games span so many years and various console platforms, getting all of your pokémon into Pokémon Home involves more steps the longer your journey dates back — less if you’ve only gotten started with the recent Pokémon... Pokémon Home is a new cloud-based storage service available as an app for Android and iOS phones and tablets, as well as the Nintendo Switch. One of its most alluring features is that it allows you to keep your pokédex handy wherever you might be — for a fee. Better yet, it allows you to form a unified pokédex, pulling in the pokémon you’ve caught in previous games so you can deploy them in, say, Pokémon Sword or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! (Pokémon Go support is still in development for the Home app.)Given that Pokémon games span so many years and various console platforms, getting all of your pokémon into Pokémon Home involves more steps the longer your journey dates back — less if you’ve only gotten started with the recent Pokémon... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Groce: "I expect more" CHAMPAIGN -- Missing 10 straight shots, not scoring for nearly eight minutes and allowing teams to go on a 14-0 run on your home court is never a good equation for winning basketball games. That's.. Credit: WCIAPublished 16 hours ago Package Placement Traps Woman Occurred on January 12, 2020 / Ardmore, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "I ordered a package from amazon. It came while I was home alone. When I was about to leave, I tried to open the screen.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:51Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this