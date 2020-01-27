Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Half-Life: Alyx will launch on March 23rd

Half-Life: Alyx will launch on March 23rd

The Verge Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Half-Life: Alyx will launch on March 23rdThe long-awaited next Half-Life is coming very soon. Half-Life: Alyx, a VR spinoff that was revealed last year, will launch on March 23rd. Valve previously said that the game would be available sometime in March.

Announced back in November, Alyx is the first new Half-Life game in 13 years, and it’s exclusive to virtual reality platforms. Valve says that it will be a full-length title designed to be played for hours at a time. “Today, we generally see playtesters go for 2-3 hours before taking a bathroom break,” programmer Robin Walker told The Verge. And if it’s a success, Valve says that there could be more Half-Life titles coming in the future as well.



Half-Life: Alyx, available March 23, 2020 https://t.co/NCOLWqSp3e p...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

LITTLE WOMEN movie - Score [Video]LITTLE WOMEN movie - Score

LITTLE WOMEN movie - Score Take a look at how composer Alexandre Desplat made music an integral part of the storytelling for #LittleWomenMovie. Now Playing. Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:00Published

‘March for Life Rally’ brings large crowds to downtown Macon [Video]‘March for Life Rally’ brings large crowds to downtown Macon

Hundreds gathered at the Rosa Parks Square in Macon to unite for the March for Life Rally Friday.

Credit: WMGTPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Valve locks in Half-Life: Alyx's release date, but it's nearly impossible to buy a VR headset right now

Half-Life: Alyx will release on March 23. It’s not much of an announcement, maybe. We already knew Half-Life: Alyx was due to release in March. Now we just...
PC World Also reported by •The Next Web

'Half Life: Alyx' will hit Steam on March 23rd

Unlike many other publishers who've delayed their games in recent months, it appears as though Valve is sticking to the March release window it set for Half...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.