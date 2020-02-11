Global  

Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's request to block a key cloud contract (MSFT)

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's request to block a key cloud contract (MSFT)

· *A federal judge on Thursday approved a motion by Amazon to have the Defense Department suspend work on the JEDI cloud contract Microsoft won last year. *
· *Shares of Microsoft fell as much as 1% on Thursday afternoon.*
· *The move erased $17 billion from the technology giant's market capitalization in just a few...
0
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract 01:42

 Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Duration: 01:09

Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft [Video]Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc&apos;s request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal..

Duration: 01:23


Judge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc's request for a preliminary injunction to pause the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving...
Reuters

A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge to Microsoft's surprise win (AMZN, MSFT)

A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge to Microsoft's surprise win (AMZN, MSFT)· *A federal judge approved Amazon's motion to have the Defense Department suspend work on the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract. * · *The Pentagon awarded the...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

johnjshay

John (JJ) Shay Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's request to block… https://t.co/eWxiqPF2iy 1 minute ago

Liz101

Elizabeth Catherwood Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's request to block… https://t.co/gT0HBA7E6w 18 minutes ago

panamarhradio

Panama Rock Radio Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's request to block… https://t.co/M9jI6wapl5 39 minutes ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @RobFalconer: Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's request to block a key c… 3 hours ago

RobFalconer

Rob Falconer Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's request to block… https://t.co/HcW616HyGu 3 hours ago

Brian43910197

Brian Espinal RT @raybae689: Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's request to block a key clo… 4 hours ago

ysackesystems

Ysacke Systems Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon's... https://t.co/XGZaZQBEyW via @Yahoo 4 hours ago

TodayHeadline42

todayheadline Microsoft sees $17 billion of market value erased in just 5 minutes after a judge grants Amazon’s request to block… https://t.co/UiDVJDMPwM 5 hours ago

