Alibaba pledged $140 million to fight the coronavirus outbreak with a platform to coordinate deliveries of crucial medical supplies

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Alibaba pledged $140 million to fight the coronavirus outbreak with a platform to coordinate deliveries of crucial medical supplies· Alibaba Group launched a new digital platform to help increase access to essential medical supplies like face masks and respirators in Chinese communities hardest hit by the deadly coronavirus.
· The Chinese e-commerce giant pledged more than $142 million to fight the coronavirus in January, and it is using the fund to cover...
