Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Android 11 Developer Preview website briefly goes live, no downloads available

Android 11 Developer Preview website briefly goes live, no downloads available

9to5Google Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Every year, in the build up to the launch of the next version of Android, Google launches a beta and developer preview period for that update, usually starting with Pixel devices. Today, the landing page for the Android 11 Developer Preview went live, if perhaps earlier than intended.

more…

The post Android 11 Developer Preview website briefly goes live, no downloads available appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Android 11 feature suggests Pixel 5 might support reverse wireless charging

Last night, Google dropped the first developer preview of its upcoming Android 11 mobile operating system. While the company listed some features such as...
The Next Web Also reported by •9to5GooglebetanewsThe Verge

Android 11 DP1: ‘Columbus’ gives Pixels double-tap gesture for Assistant and more

The Android 11 Developer Preview, as the name implies, is primarily intended to be an early preview of Android 11’s changes so developers can make their apps...
9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.