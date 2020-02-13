Android 11 Developer Preview website briefly goes live, no downloads available
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Every year, in the build up to the launch of the next version of Android, Google launches a beta and developer preview period for that update, usually starting with Pixel devices. Today, the landing page for the Android 11 Developer Preview went live, if perhaps earlier than intended.
Last night, Google dropped the first developer preview of its upcoming Android 11 mobile operating system. While the company listed some features such as...