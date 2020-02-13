Android 11 Developer Preview website briefly goes live, no downloads available

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Every year, in the build up to the launch of the next version of Android, Google launches a beta and developer preview period for that update, usually starting with Pixel devices. Today, the landing page for the Android 11 Developer Preview went live, if perhaps earlier than intended.



