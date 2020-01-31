Global  

Last month was the hottest January on record

engadget Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
In 141 years of climate records, January 2020 was the hottest January yet, according to scientists from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information. Global land and ocean surface temperatures were 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit (1.14 degrees Celsi...
