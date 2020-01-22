NASA’s next science missions will head for Venus, Io, or Triton

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Venus, one of three possible destinations for NASA’s next Discovery missions | NASA/JPL



NASA just gave four teams $3 million each to bring their Solar System exploration dreams closer to reality. Two of the scientific teams have their sights set on Venus, one is focused on Jupiter’s highly volcanic moon Io, and the last is targeting Triton, a moon of Neptune.



“These selected missions have the potential to transform our understanding of some of the solar system’s most active and complex worlds,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a press release. “Exploring any one of these celestial bodies will help unlock the secrets of how it, and others like it, came to be in the cosmos.”



