Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > NASA’s next science missions will head for Venus, Io, or Triton

NASA’s next science missions will head for Venus, Io, or Triton

The Verge Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
NASA’s next science missions will head for Venus, Io, or TritonVenus, one of three possible destinations for NASA’s next Discovery missions | NASA/JPL

NASA just gave four teams $3 million each to bring their Solar System exploration dreams closer to reality. Two of the scientific teams have their sights set on Venus, one is focused on Jupiter’s highly volcanic moon Io, and the last is targeting Triton, a moon of Neptune.

“These selected missions have the potential to transform our understanding of some of the solar system’s most active and complex worlds,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a press release. “Exploring any one of these celestial bodies will help unlock the secrets of how it, and others like it, came to be in the cosmos.”

The four teams are finalists for NASA’s next round of Discovery-class missions. Discovery-class...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: NASA's next Mars rover will sport laser to vaporize rocks

NASA's next Mars rover will sport laser to vaporize rocks 01:03

 NASA's Mars 2020 rover will sport a rock-vaporizing laser gun.

Recent related videos from verified sources

3 Things NASA Wants From New Astronauts [Video]3 Things NASA Wants From New Astronauts

NASA is hiring new astronauts for their next round of missions, and anyone with a few requirements can apply.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:05Published

Polling is Open! Cast Your Vote to Name NASA’s Next Mars Rover [Video]Polling is Open! Cast Your Vote to Name NASA’s Next Mars Rover

If you thought “Mars 2020” wasn’t a very cool name for NASA’s next Mars rover, now’s your chance to change it.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA signals interest in Venus and volcanoes for next science missions

Sometimes you just want to see fireworks.
Ars Technica

NASA selects four possible missions to study the secrets of the solar system

NASA selects four possible missions to study the secrets of the solar systemWashington DC (SPX) Feb 14, 2020 NASA has selected four Discovery Program investigations to develop concept studies for new missions. Although they're not...
Space Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.