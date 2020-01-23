Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A former Waymo driver has been accused of intentionally causing a collision with one of the company's self-driving vans (GOOG, GOOGL)

A former Waymo driver has been accused of intentionally causing a collision with one of the company's self-driving vans (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A former Waymo driver has been accused of intentionally causing a collision with one of the company's self-driving vans (GOOG, GOOGL)· A former Waymo driver was arrested in Arizona on Wednesday and accused of deliberately causing a crash with one of the company's self-driving minivans.
· A video taken by the van, which was being operated manually at the time, showed a car swerve in front of it and brake abruptly.
· Tempe police said Tang was charged with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Truck driver misjudges height of load and hits footbridge in Malaysia

Truck driver misjudges height of load and hits footbridge in Malaysia 00:36

 This is the shocking moment a truck driver misjudged the heigh of his load and smashed into a bridge. The 16-wheeler was captured on CCTV approaching the 16ft high bridge in Penang, Malaysia last Wednesday (February 5) afternoon. Footage shows how the lorry almost made it under the 45-year-old...

Recent related videos from verified sources

UPS Teams Up With Waymo to Pilot Self-Driving Delivery [Video]UPS Teams Up With Waymo to Pilot Self-Driving Delivery

UPS and the self-driving technology company Waymo announced a partnership to pilot autonomous vehicles for package pickups in Phoenix. The pilot will take packages from a UPS store location and drop it..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

Man facing backlash from Sainsbury's after opening a shop called Singh'sbury [Video]Man facing backlash from Sainsbury's after opening a shop called Singh'sbury

A cheeky business owner is facing a backlash from one of the UK's most famous supermarkets - after opening a shop called SINGH'SBURY. Mandeep Singh Chatha, 34,  has unveiled his new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Candace Muzny Dead - Former NASCAR Driver Dies at 43 One Month After Arrest

Candace Muzny has sadly died at the age of 43. The former NASCAR driver was found dead at her Ski Island home near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Monday, February...
Just Jared

Ex-Waymo driver arrested for causing one of its vans to hit his car

Waymo vehicles get involved in accidental collisions sometimes, but it looks like a January 30th crash in Tempe, Arizona was no accident at all. Authorities have...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

autonewssiite

James Stamper Former employee accused of crashing into Waymo self-driving vehicle - PHOENIX — A man described as a disgruntled f… https://t.co/633EOhuGfe 5 days ago

BrandyAustinLaw

Brandy Austin Law A former Waymo driver has been accused of intentionally causing a collision with one of the company's self-driving… https://t.co/Ba2XgjK3Mj 6 days ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani A former Waymo driver has been accused of intentionally causing a collision with one of the company's self-driving… https://t.co/5CbYR4Qv31 1 week ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion A former #Waymo driver has been accused of intentionally causing a collision with one of the company's self-driving… https://t.co/IJ7vxU6bUQ 1 week ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer A former Waymo driver has been accused of intentionally causing a collision with one of the company's self-driving… https://t.co/RsFpFUjCIv 1 week ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. A former Waymo driver has been accused of intentionally causing a collision with one of the comp… https://t.co/TKosrWyAvH 1 week ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva A former Waymo driver has been accused of intentionally causing a collision with one of the company's self-driving… https://t.co/HG1hfTmjky 1 week ago

MubashirMazhar1

Mubashir Mazhar A former Waymo driver has been accused of intentionally causing a collision with one of the company's self-driving… https://t.co/tMoO8EYBQT 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.