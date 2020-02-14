Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > YouTube TV ditches App Store billing, will cancel accounts that don’t switch payment methods

YouTube TV ditches App Store billing, will cancel accounts that don’t switch payment methods

9to5Mac Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
YouTube TV will become the latest subscription service to drop support for Apple’s in-app billing system. CNET reports that starting in March, YouTube TV will no longer support billing via Apple and that users should switch their billing settings before then.

more…

The post YouTube TV ditches App Store billing, will cancel accounts that don’t switch payment methods appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KyDuffield

Ky Duffield RT @9to5mac: YouTube TV ditches App Store billing, will cancel accounts that don’t switch payment methods https://t.co/hQbkSYEQPW by @Chanc… 4 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva YouTube TV ditches App Store billing, will cancel accounts that don’t switch payment methods https://t.co/PaUDTOIY8G https://t.co/NyWbTXAmPn 13 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  YouTube TV ditches App Store billing, will cancel accounts that don’t switch payment methods https://t.co/N560UwnzMf https://t.co/fFvMRlq9D1 13 minutes ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com YouTube TV ditches App Store billing, will cancel accounts that don’t switch payment methods… https://t.co/5HKXevAPPJ 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.