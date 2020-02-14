YouTube TV ditches App Store billing, will cancel accounts that don’t switch payment methods Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

YouTube TV will become the latest subscription service to drop support for Apple’s in-app billing system. CNET reports that starting in March, YouTube TV will no longer support billing via Apple and that users should switch their billing settings before then.



more…



The post YouTube TV ditches App Store billing, will cancel accounts that don't switch payment methods appeared first on 9to5Mac.

