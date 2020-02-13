Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc's request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal..

Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft The court order does not yet have a public filing, but here's what this would mean for Microsoft and Amazon if Microsoft does not ultimately get the contact. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:04Published 18 hours ago