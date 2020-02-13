Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

Reuters India Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc's request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion (£8 billion) cloud computing deal that Amazon says reflected undue influence by President Donald Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft [Video]Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc&apos;s request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft [Video]Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft

The court order does not yet have a public filing, but here's what this would mean for Microsoft and Amazon if Microsoft does not ultimately get the contact.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc's request for a preliminary injunction to pause the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving...
Reuters

Siding With Amazon, Judge Halts Work on Microsoft’s Pentagon Contract

The judge ordered work to stop on the JEDI contract until Amazon’s legal challenge is resolved.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

twofourx7

twofourx7 Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work https://t.co/Xk2DrGgJa2 30 minutes ago

TehMafiaJoe

TehMafiaJoe Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work https://t.co/nePG3t3zcM 30 minutes ago

MZconsultoria

MZ Consultoria Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work https://t.co/ECUx3UU7Ac 30 minutes ago

BigBrotherGOD1

The 'Deplorable' King 🇺🇸 RT @BenKTallmadge: Obama Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work - Jeff Bezos couldn’t even safe-guard… 50 minutes ago

SoumikRoy

Soumik Roy Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work https://t.co/dvEHjv5mzA https://t.co/W0JJuBQxzR #tech 52 minutes ago

SoumikRoy

Soumik Roy Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work https://t.co/EjgiXK2TeD https://t.co/Vk8IU1o8AD #tech 52 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work https://t.co/sknNFwSDEd 53 minutes ago

B2Cpromo1

B2Cpromo Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work https://t.co/pl4K8EazFx 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.