Mi 10 And M10 Pro With 108MP Camera Will Launch In India

Fossbytes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Today, Xiaomi announced the much-anticipated Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro at an online-only launch event in China. As expected from Xiaomi, both devices are packed with extraordinary specifications, including the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB RAM option, and a quad-camera with a 108MP sensor. Unfortunately, the launch excitement wasn’t shared by Xiaomi fans in […]

