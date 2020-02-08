Global  

This Rare ‘Nintendo Playstation’ Has Already Crossed $300,000 In Bidding War

Fossbytes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
There exists one of the kind ‘Nintendo Playstation’ that never came to life because Nintendo walked out of its deal with Sony in 1991. Years later, the same Nintendo PlayStation prototype is up for auction with the highest bid of $310,000 currently. As we are writing this, there are still 21 days left until the […]

The post This Rare ‘Nintendo Playstation’ Has Already Crossed $300,000 In Bidding War appeared first on Fossbytes.
