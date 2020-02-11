Global  

Best Windows 10 apps this week

betanews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Three-hundred-and-seventy-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days. Microsoft released a new build of the upcoming version of Windows 10. It features a heavily updated Calendar application and improved graphics settings to make it easier to control which GPU apps run on. Facebook's application for Windows 10 will be terminated on February 28, 2020. The company's Messenger application remains available. As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is… [Continue Reading]
