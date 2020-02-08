Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amazon is again taking *$199 off* various iPad Pro models. Both 11- and 12.9-inch listings are being discounted, returning some of the best prices this year. Best Buy is also matching, with smaller price drops on the entry-level models.



Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Cellular connectivity ensures you’ll be able to work wherever you go.



Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”



more…



The post Save $199 on various iPad Pro models including cellular configurations, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

