A large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's rolling out 3D printed chocolate to the masses Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· The Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut says it will start rolling out 3D printed chocolate to hotels, coffee chains, and restaurants.

· In a statement Friday, the company said it could produce 3D printed chocolate at scale through a newly created studio that it says is the world's first.

