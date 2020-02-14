Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's rolling out 3D printed chocolate to the masses

A large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's rolling out 3D printed chocolate to the masses

Business Insider Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's rolling out 3D printed chocolate to the masses· The Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut says it will start rolling out 3D printed chocolate to hotels, coffee chains, and restaurants.
· In a statement Friday, the company said it could produce 3D printed chocolate at scale through a newly created studio that it says is the world's first.
· The company says the studio can...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewCommGlobal

NewComm Global A large #Swiss chocolatier that works w/@Hersheys & @Nestlé says it's rolling out #3D printed #chocolate to the mas… https://t.co/6DAhtnvHFG 7 minutes ago

wendymarx

Wendy Marx What's next? A large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's rolling out 3D printed chocolat… https://t.co/dKCnhtNRtH 2 hours ago

swissmisster

Evan Schmidt omg <A large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's rolling out 3D printed chocolate to the… https://t.co/OyKciBbJwf 3 hours ago

korneelwarlop

Korneel Warlop A large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's rolling out 3D printed chocolate to the mass… https://t.co/KavPZKj78R 7 hours ago

JamesSm58160141

James Smith RT @SAI: A large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's rolling out 3D printed chocolate to the masses https://t.co… 7 hours ago

sustainableret

SustainableRetailer A large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's rolling out 3D printed chocolate to the mass… https://t.co/WKDIiUdcs7 8 hours ago

BCstrat

Biz Comm Strategies RT @evankirstel: ❤️ 🍫 A large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's rolling out 3D printed chocolate to the masses… 9 hours ago

GraemeHSBusEd

Graeme High Business RT @wgsbusiness: Read about technology influenced innovation as a large Swiss chocolatier that works with Hershey and Nestlé says it's roll… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.