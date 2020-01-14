Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Drop up to $300 from Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, deals from $1,100

Drop up to $300 from Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, deals from $1,100

9to5Toys Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Amazon is taking *up to $300 off* Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, which takes the 2.4GHz/8GB/512GB model to *$1,699*. That’s $100 better than Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. The entry-level 1.4GHz/8GB/128GB configuration is *$1,099.99* (Reg. $1,299).

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for *$17*. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

more…

The post Drop up to $300 from Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, deals from $1,100 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple may be working on a Pro mode to juice up MacBooks [Video]Apple may be working on a Pro mode to juice up MacBooks

Apple may be cooking up some secret sauce in its labs, if the latest hints are anything to go by. Some text discovered in a macOS beta build describes a so-called Pro mode that could make apps run..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Save $50 on Brydge aluminum iPad Pro Bluetooth keyboards starting at $99

Wellbots is currently offering the Brydge Pro Wireless Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Space Gray and Silver at* $119 shipped*. You’ll also find it...
9to5Toys Also reported by •9to5Mac

Apple Begins Selling Certified Refurbished 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models

Apple has begun selling certified refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models through its online store in the United States for the first time since the notebook was...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •9to5Toys9to5MacThe VergeAppleInsider

Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys Drop up to $300 from Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, deals from $1,100 https://t.co/jLXoFENKnr by @trevorjd14 28 minutes ago

apple_iJUNK

Sunny T. RT @cynthiamckinney: Israel uses commercial airliners as shields to drop bombs in West Asia. That's criminal as well as pitiful. Latest air… 4 days ago

AyeScarlet

. @elonmusk How/when were humans programmed to “want?” I don’t want to hear no***about Adam and an apple either. I… https://t.co/oniYlpxR7U 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.