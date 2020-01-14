Drop up to $300 from Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, deals from $1,100
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Amazon is taking *up to $300 off* Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, which takes the 2.4GHz/8GB/512GB model to *$1,699*. That’s $100 better than Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. The entry-level 1.4GHz/8GB/128GB configuration is *$1,099.99* (Reg. $1,299).
Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.
Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for *$17*. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.
