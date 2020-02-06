Global  

Some Pixel owners appear to have lost the ability to save Call Screen audio

9to5Google Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Coming as part of the first official Pixel Feature Drop, Call Screening and its automated answering service has now steadily rolled out to all Pixels in the United States. However, with this rollout, it appears that some Pixel owners are now unable to save audio from the Call Screen.

Recent related news from verified sources

How to get the most out of Google Pixel’s call screening feature

How to get the most out of Google Pixel’s call screening featurePhoto by James Bareham / The Verge Getting spam calls is no fun. Screening those unwanted calls with Google’s free “Screen Call” feature available for...
The Verge Also reported by •engadget

