Hackers Target MacBooks More Than Windows PC: Report

Fossbytes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The latest security report from Malwarebytes will crush down all the pre-conceived notions that Windows PCs are more vulnerable to malware attacks than MacBooks. As per the report, the average number of threats detected on a Mac has surpassed Windows 10. Security experts cite the recent increase in the market share of MacOS as one […]

The post Hackers Target MacBooks More Than Windows PC: Report appeared first on Fossbytes.
