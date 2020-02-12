Global  

Tillys President’s Day Sale is here! Save extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more

Friday, 14 February 2020
Tillys President’s Day Sale is live and offering an *extra 50% off* clothing and accessories. Plus, an *extra 30% off* shoes. You can score great deals on Nike, adidas, Billabong, Oakley, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. For men, the Oakley Crossrange Aero Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $153, however during the event you can find it for *$69*. These sunglasses are durable for outdoor adventures and it has a really unique design that will elevate any look. Find the rest of our top picks from Tillys below.

Recent related news from verified sources

Levi’s takes 30% off sitewide and extra 50% off sale items during its President’s Day Sale

Levi’s President’s Day Sale offers *30% off* sitewide and an *extra 50% off* sale items with promo code *CHERRYTREE* at checkout. Now is a great time to...
9to5Toys

Under Armour’s President’s Day Sale offers extra 25% off outlet orders of $100+

Under Armour is offering an *extra 25% off* outlet orders of $100 or more with promo code *FIT25* at checkout. Boost your next workout with deals on jackets,...
9to5Toys


