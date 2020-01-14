Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > I climbed onto my roof for this Pearl Jam app

I climbed onto my roof for this Pearl Jam app

The Verge Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
I climbed onto my roof for this Pearl Jam appPhoto by Jim Bennett/Getty Images

There is only one man who could get me to soberly climb onto my building’s rooftop for a gimmicky artificial reality app in the middle of February, and his name is Eddie Vedder, the frontman of ‘90s Seattle grunge group Pearl Jam.

On Thursday, Pearl Jam rolled out a snippet of a new song entitled “Superblood Wolfmoon” that you can only listen to by pointing your phone at the Moon. If you go to moon.pearljam.com, you’ll be greeted with a screen that asks you to align an on-screen circle with the Moon. Once you line everything up, animations hover around your real-world Moon that are timed to the music.

The app, which was developed with a company called Powster, is hard to trick, too. Yesterday, I messaged the link to all...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pearl Jam to release first album in seven years [Video]Pearl Jam to release first album in seven years

Pearl Jam recently announced the upcoming release of their new album, ‘Gigaton,’ on March 27.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:16Published

Pearl Jam to Release First Album in Seven Years [Video]Pearl Jam to Release First Album in Seven Years

Pearl Jam to Release First Album in Seven Years Pearl Jam recently announced the upcoming release of their new album, ‘Gigaton,’ on March 27. It is the group’s 11th album and their first album..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.