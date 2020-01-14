I climbed onto my roof for this Pearl Jam app

Friday, 14 February 2020 () Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images
There is only one man who could get me to soberly climb onto my building’s rooftop for a gimmicky artificial reality app in the middle of February, and his name is Eddie Vedder, the frontman of ‘90s Seattle grunge group Pearl Jam.
On Thursday, Pearl Jam rolled out a snippet of a new song entitled “Superblood Wolfmoon” that you can only listen to by pointing your phone at the Moon. If you go to moon.pearljam.com, you’ll be greeted with a screen that asks you to align an on-screen circle with the Moon. Once you line everything up, animations hover around your real-world Moon that are timed to the music.
The app, which was developed with a company called Powster, is hard to trick, too. Yesterday, I messaged the link to all...