Valentine's Day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates the day of romance with space-themed GIFs

Friday, 14 February 2020
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with artwork of two aliens in love and six GIFs you can send to loved ones.
Valentine's Day: Google Doodle celebrates day of love with space-themed GIFs

Valentine's Day is on 14 February
Independent

This Valentine's Day, Zee English cluster celebrates love in all its hues with three special binges!

Adding a dash of romance to the day is the exciting line-up of Valentine's Day special movies on Zee Café.
Zee News


